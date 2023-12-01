×
Tags: barack obama | sandra day oconnor | scotus

Obama Lauds O'Connor for 'Building a Bridge' for Women

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 01:18 PM EST

Former President Barack Obama Friday lauded late former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor for her service, and for "forging a new path" for women. 

O'Connor, the first female Supreme Court Justice, died in Phoenix Friday at the age of 93.

"When a young Sandra Day graduated from Stanford Law School near the top of her class — in two years instead of the usual three  — she was offered just one job in the private sector. Her prospective employer asked her how well she typed and told her there might be work for her as a legal secretary," the Obamas said in a statement, posted on X, formerly Twitter, by C-Span. 

"Fortunately for us she set her sights a little higher — becoming the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice," they added. "As a judge and Arizona legislator, a cancer survivor and child of the Texas plains, Sandra Day O'Connor was like the pilgrim in the poem she sometimes quoted  — forging a new path and building a bridge behind her for all young women to follow. 

"Michelle and I send our thoughts to Sandra's family and everyone who learned from and admired her," the statement concluded.

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 01 December 2023 01:18 PM
