Obama's Brother 'All-In' for Trump in '24

Former President Barack Obama's older half-brother once again is backing Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House.

Malik Obama on Friday posted, on social media site X, a photo of himself wearing a hat that read, "F Biden."

He also told Breitbart News that he fully supports Trump's candidacy in 2024.

"Yes, I am," Malik Obama told Breitbart after being asked whether he was all in for Trump.

Malik Obama then tweeted Saturday's Breitbart story and added the words: "MAGA 2024!"

Recent polls show Trump as the top contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by a wide margin.

Silent on politics while his brother was in office, Malik Obama first announced his support for Trump in 2016.

Malik Obama told Breitbart he wore the "F Biden" hat because he's a Republican, "not a Democrat," and does not support "sloppy Joe."

"I wore the hat because [friend] Gary [Grinberg] had it, and you know, sloppy Joe, he's not a fan of mine. I'm not a Democrat. I'm a Republican," Malik Obama told Breitbart News.

Malik Obama, 65, said he hasn't talked to Barack Obama, 62, recently, though he had visited the White House at least twice a year when his brother was in office.

"I don't get along with him," Malik Obama said of his brother. "I think he's a big disappointment to me because he's not the same person that he used to be when we were together. It seems like once he became a big shot, it got to his head. And now he thinks that he's God."

In November 2016, Malik Obama's support of Trump caused an issue in Kenya.

President Obama's relatives and others in his ancestral village decided to place a curse on Malik Obama after he backed Trump.

Obama's father, Barack Obama Sr., was born in Kenya and the president was seen as a source of national pride in that country.

In October that year, Malik Obama was Trump's guest in Las Vegas at his last debate with Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.