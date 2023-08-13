Young Barack Obama Fantasized About Men

Former President Barack Obama once wrote he thought he wanted to "make love to men daily, but in the imagination" in a letter to a then-girlfriend, the New York Post reported.

Obama wrote about his "androgynous" mind in the redacted portion of a 1982 letter obtained by the Post.

The letter resurfaced when Obama biographer David Garrow gave a long interview to Tablet about the former president.

"In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination," then-21-year-old Obama wrote to Alex McNear in November 1982.

"My mind is androgynous to a great extent, and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency."

McNear dated Obama during his year at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

She later redacted the salacious paragraphs, but Garrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, hunted down the words and included then in his book, "Rising Star."

Emory University currently owns the letter, which the school does not allow to be photographed or removed.

Harvey Klehr, Garrow's friend, transcribed the paragraphs by hand and sent them to the author. Klehr also provided the redacted portion of the letter to the Post.

Obama has been married to wife Michelle since 1992. They have two children: daughters Malia and Sasha.

Garrow told the Post in an email that there was nothing unusual about Obama's written thoughts.

"I'm a historian, not a psychologist, but I think it's 'public record' news that a majority of human beings have sexual fantasies," he told the outlet.