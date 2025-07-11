Obama Headlines New Jersey Fundraiser for Democrats

Former President Barack Obama is set to take the stage Friday night to raise money for Democrats in New Jersey.

The Democratic National Committee is hosting the event, the first of its kind for Obama since the 2024 election, which saw Donald Trump win a national majority against Democrats and their presidential nominee, then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Axios first reported Obama's appearance, saying that the party fundraiser comes at a time when the DNC is having internal problems as it works to recover from the 2024 election.

In mid-June, The New York Times reported that "The D.N.C. Is in Chaos and Desperate for Cash," with infighting among DNC leaders and big donors balking at putting more money behind the party.

Ken Martin, the DNC's new leader, is on the lineup for the fundraising event, Axios reported, along with outgoing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The event is billed as a "dinner and discussion" that will reportedly also include Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat who is running for New Jersey governor. The report indicated the event had sold out, with the money raised directed to the DNC, which is working up a strategy for the elections in November and in 2026.

Obama is no stranger to raising money for the cause. He is believed to be responsible for helping raise as much as $85 million for Democrats in the 2024 campaign. He also raised $750 million for his successful campaign for the White House in 2008.