Tags: banksy | art | ukraine | war

Banksy Shows Off Work on Shelled Ukrainian Building

The artwork shows a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble on the side of a building damaged by Russian strikes in Borodyanka. (Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 12 November 2022 11:09 AM EST

World famous graffiti artist Banksy posted a photo of his latest work on a bombed Ukrainian building Friday featuring a black and white mural of a gymnast.

The image of a female gymnast doing a handstand was on display on the wall of a bombed-out building in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which was occupied by Russian troops from February to April, Reuters reported.

"This is such a historic moment for our country, that people like Banksy and other famous figures are coming here and showing the world what Russia has done to us," 31-year-old Alina Mazur, who is visiting from Kyiv, told the news outlet.

In April, NPR reported Russian forces "devastated" the town, about 30 miles northwest of the capital city of Kyiv, leaving it full of shelled buildings, destroyed bridges, and horrible memories of the occupation that forced residents into hiding.

"What did we eat? Mostly potatoes," Natasha, who hid with her family in a dark root cellar for a month, told NPR in April. "I had some spare oil, and I have a cow, so I had milk. And I went to my neighbor, I gave her some milk. She gave me some other things, some cheese. So, this is how we survived. Our cow saved us."

CNN reported that many of the town’s 13,000 residents fled during the fighting early in the war, escaping the heavy shelling and occupying Russian forces, which eventually withdrew April 1.

Those that eventually returned found their homes and businesses ransacked and looted, and are now working on rebuilding the community.

Rumors about the artist, who has a large fan base of celebrity followers, being in the country intensified after the images sprang up in the town.

The image is one of three, two of which could also be the work of Banksy but could not be verified as such, depicting a young boy flipping a full-sized man with a judo move that was posted on Twitter by the official Defense of Ukraine government account.

"We are stronger than David," the post reads. "They are weaker than Goliath. Possibly by Banksy."

According to the BBC, Banksy is known for his early 1990s graffiti murals in European cities like Paris and Bristol. His art has also popped up in New York City and Park City, Utah.

He posted the image of the gymnast on his Instagram account and his website Friday with the caption, simply, "Borodyanka, Ukraine."

