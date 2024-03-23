Longtime Orioles Owner Angelos Dies at 94

Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos died Saturday at the age of 94, the team announced.

"Mr. Angelos had been ill for several years, and the family thanks the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who brought comfort to him in his final years," the Angelos family said in a statement. "It was Mr. Angelos' wish to have a private burial, and the family asks for understanding as they honor that request. Donations may be sent to charity in lieu of flowers."

A successful trial attorney who made his fortune in class-action lawsuits, Angelos led a group of investors that purchased his hometown Orioles from Eli Jacobs for a then-record $173 million in October 1993.

Major League Baseball issued the following statement from MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. Saturday afternoon:

"Peter Angelos was a proud native of Baltimore who deeply appreciated owning the Baltimore Orioles. Peter's lifetime of philanthropy greatly benefited numerous worthy causes throughout his hometown. He championed the Orioles' historic 1999 series with the Cuban National Team. Peter ably served the game on our Labor Committee, and I will always remember his personal support when I was first elected to this role in his home city in 2014.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my condolences to Peter's wife, Georgia, their sons John and Louis, and the entire Angelos family."

In January, the Angelos family agreed to sell controlling interest in the team to a group led by billionaire David Rubenstein – and including Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. – for a reported $1.725 billion.

The Orioles, who have not been to the World Series since winning it in 1983, are coming off the winningest season (101-61) in Angelos' tenure with the team. Baltimore made the playoffs six times in that span (1996, 1997, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2023).