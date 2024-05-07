Final Missing Body From Baltimore Bridge Collapse Found

The sixth and last missing body of a construction worker killed when the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed was found and recovered by salvage teams, local officials said Tuesday.

The body of José Mynor López, 37, was found by salvage divers Tuesday at the bridge collapse scene.

The salvaging of López's body occurred over one month after a cargo ship crashed into the bridge, which collapsed into the Patapsco River.

His family was notified by Maryland State Police.

Even though police were able to stop traffic on the bridge moments before the crash, López was among eight construction workers who could not get off the bridge in time. Two of the workers survived, while the bodies of the other six, including López, were recovered since the crash.

"With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event," Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement.