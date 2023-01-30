×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: baltimore | covid19 vaccine | kids | george soros

Report: Baltimore Schools Used Youth Program to Push COVID Vaccine

Baltimore skyline
Baltimore skyline (Sean Pavone/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 11:06 AM EST

The City of Baltimore's public school system used a youth ambassador program to push the COVID-19 vaccine on children enrolled in district schools, the Washington Examiner reports.

The youth ambassador program was part of the Baltimore Equitable Vaccination Initiative Project, documents obtained by the activist group Parents Defending Education and viewed by the Examiner show. According to the records, the project was funded by a $180,000 grant from billionaire donor George Soros' Alliance for Open Society International.

Staff from Baltimore City Public Schools, Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and the Open Society nonprofit discussed "having [a] collective group of youth ambassadors work together to increase COVID vaccine confidence and uptake amount [in] young people," the emails show.

The three organizations also reportedly partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation.

The youth ambassador program was described as a program to "coordinate youth vax outreach to create youth centered website and materials," in a spreadsheet about "grant roles and responsibilities."

Grant recipients were also responsible for providing "vaccination awareness to reduce vaccine hesitancy via various schoolbased workshops or sessions which may be co-facilitated with students," according to the spreadsheet.

The grant funds were also spent on an $8,000 vaccine incentives program, which gave away items such as gift cards and provided food for vaccine recipients and workshop attendees, as well as social media advertising, which cost $2,000, according to the Examiner.

In September, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Financial Times that the attitudes of COVID-19 "anti-vaxxers" may have a damaging effect on traditional childhood vaccination rates.

"I'm concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population ... might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations," Fauci said at the time.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, said Fauci fails to recognize that he is the one "fueling" traditional vaccine skepticism.

"The vaccine mandates pushed by Tony Fauci, as well as the overstating of the efficacy of the COVID vaccines against infection have fueled vaccine skepticism," Bhattacharya told Newsmax in September.

The professor noted that mRNA technology is not found in any other type of vaccine except for COVID vaccines. He added that Fauci's conflating of mRNA vaccines with traditional vaccines has created a kind of "fanaticism."

Newsmax contacted Baltimore City Public Schools for comment on this story.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The City of Baltimore's public school system used a youth ambassador program to push the COVID-19 vaccine on children enrolled in district schools, the Washington Examiner reports.
baltimore, covid19 vaccine, kids, george soros
389
2023-06-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 11:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved