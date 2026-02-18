Baltimore County Bans ICE Detention Centers

Lawmakers in a Maryland county on Tuesday night voted to ban the establishment or operation of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers.

The Baltimore County Council approved the emergency measure in a unanimous 6-0 vote, effectively prohibiting any current or future ICE detention facilities in the county.

The legislation took effect immediately after being declared an emergency, despite officials acknowledging there are no confirmed plans for such a center.

According to WMAR, restrictions on ICE went one step further in Baltimore County, with the council banning detention centers following reports that the U.S. General Services Administration leased a 50,000-square-foot office space in Hunt Valley.

Though the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) declined to confirm the purpose of the lease, speculation spread that it could house ICE enforcement operations.

For some residents, that possibility sparked concern.

"I live in a community where there are many people of color. And to think that they would be here in Baltimore County, plan their activities, and then come do raids in my community with outstanding immigrants — it just makes me sick," resident Susan Radke told WMAR.

Educator Lena Amick said anxiety in immigrant communities intensified after news of the lease.

Councilman Julian Jones, who supported the measure, said he did not want to "wait for them to string up barbed wire" before taking action.

"I want to make it very clear that Baltimore County is not welcoming any detention centers here," Jones said.

Yet, as WBFF reported, Jones conceded there has been no confirmation that ICE plans to build or operate a detention center in the county.

When asked directly, he acknowledged, "That is true," adding he had not personally seen ICE activity locally.

Councilman David Marks told WMAR the Hunt Valley office is slated to house the General Services Administration, with staff handling immigration, customs, and Freedom of Information Act requests — not detention operations.

Still, he voted in favor of the ban.

WBAL reported the bill will outlaw any detention centers beginning Jan. 1, 2026, canceling permits on file or applications submitted.

The move mirrors similar actions in other Maryland jurisdictions, including Howard County.

In a statement, County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said the legislation responds to "a troubling national pattern" of detention facilities opening without community input.

Maryland Democrat Rep. Johnny Olszewski also praised the action, citing constituent concerns about fear and instability.

However, a DHS spokesperson pushed back, telling WBAL that ICE will not confirm office locations because officers face an "8,000% increase in death threats" and a "1,300% increase in assaults."

The spokesperson added that recent federal funding has expanded ICE's workforce by 120%, requiring additional office space.

Critics argue the council's vote reflects a broader trend of local governments obstructing federal immigration enforcement based on speculation rather than confirmed plans.