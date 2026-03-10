WATCH TV LIVE

Baltimore Officer Shot in Active Shooter Incident

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 01:13 PM EDT

Police in Baltimore said an officer and a suspect were shot in an "active shooter incident."

The officer was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma unit, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

The public was told Tuesday to avoid the area.

An email left with the Baltimore police department seeking more information wasn't immediately returned. A telephone call to the department went unanswered.

A telephone message to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and an email left with his office weren't immediately returned.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


