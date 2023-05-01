×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bakhmut | russia | ukraine | casualties

US: Over 20,000 Russian Troops Dead in Bakhmut

By    |   Monday, 01 May 2023 07:29 PM EDT

United States intelligence has reported that over 20,000 Russian combatants died in the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the last five months, BBC reported Monday.

According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, half of the dead are from the Russian-aligned Wagner group. Meanwhile, another 80,000 have been wounded — more than the city's pre-war population of 70,000.

"Russia's attempt at an offensive in the Donbas largely through Bakhmut has failed," Kirby told reporters. "Russia has been unable to seize any real strategic and significant territory."

"We estimate that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, including over 20,000 killed in action," he added, concluding that "Russia's attempted offensive has backfired after months of fighting and extraordinary losses."

Kirby did not provide casualty numbers for Ukraine.

The news comes as Ukraine said over the weekend that its troops were steadily holding onto Bakhmut, despite Russian forces slowly closing in on the city after months of trying to take it over.

"Fierce fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. The enemy cannot take control over the city, despite throwing all its forces into the battle and having some success," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar stated on Telegram.

"The defense of Bakhmut is coping with its military tasks," she added.

Elsewhere, Ukraine is preparing to launch a promised counteroffensive with the help of new military assistance from the West, including advanced tanks, aircraft, and missile launchers.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
United States intelligence has reported that over 20,000 Russian combatants died in the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the last five months, BBC reported Monday.
bakhmut, russia, ukraine, casualties
237
2023-29-01
Monday, 01 May 2023 07:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved