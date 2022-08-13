Violence in Baja, U.S. Gov. Employees Told to Shelter in Tijuana

The United States Consulate in Tijuana has warned U.S. government employees in Tijuana, Mexico, and Baja California, as well as the public, to shelter in place amidst the eruption of violence.

"The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice," the U.S. Consulate tweeted.

According to the Times of San Diego, the violence started Thursday in a Ciudad Juarez prison after the Sinaloa Cartel, once led by the infamous Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, and a local group, Los Mexicles, began feuding. The riot left two dead and 16 injured before breaking out into the streets. At that time a shelter in place order was issued.

"We will apply all the strength of our government so that there is peace and we find those responsible for these attacks," Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda tweeted.