F. Lee Bailey, Lawyer at OJ Simpson 'Trial of the Century,' Dies at 87

F. Lee Bailey, the flamboyant defense attorney perhaps best known as part of the team of lawyers that defended O.J. Simpson against murder charges in the "trial of the century," has died, the Boston Globe reported on Thursday. He was 87.

Bailey's courtroom victories also included an acquittal for a figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War and a successful appeal for Sam Sheppard, a Cleveland doctor convicted of murdering his wife.

Bailey was born in Waltham, Massachusetts in 1933. He attended Harvard for two years before joining the Navy, then switching to the Marines and becoming a fighter pilot.

After his military service, he went to law school at Boston University while running an investigative company for attorneys.