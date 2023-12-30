DA: Deny Bail to Tupac Murder Suspect

Prosecutors in Las Vegas have alleged Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the man accused of murdering rapper Tupac Shakur, has been plotting to harm witnesses set to testify against him, ABC News reported Friday.

According to court documents filed by the Clark County district attorney's office, Davis, who has been in custody since Sept. 29, was recorded in jailhouse interviews, after which prosecutors noted that Davis posed a "credible threat" to witnesses. Based on that reasoning, they argue that Judge Carli Kierny should deny Davis' bail application, citing his history as a reputed gang member.

In their 180-page court filing, the prosecutors shed light on an Oct. 9 phone call between Davis and his son. They allege that the two discussed an "authorization to kill," which posed a direct threat to witnesses of the murder.

"I got something to tell you about some s*** that's going on," prosecutors quoted Davis' son saying to his father.

"What?" Davis asked.

"Around the city," prosecutors quoted Davis' son as responding, "they talking about it's a green light on our side."

"In [Davis'] world," prosecutors state, "a 'green light' is an authorization to kill. This caused enough concern that the Federal Government stepped in and provided resources to at least [one witness] so he could change his residence."

Davis' past admissions regarding Shakur's murder form a significant part of the prosecution's case.

Davis, they say, "confessed over and over again that he is responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur. Now, finally, facing the consequences of his actions, [Davis] asks this Court to ignore his words. If one merely listens to [Davis'] words, coupled with the testimony elicited at the Grand Jury, the proof is evident and the presumption great that Duane 'Keffe D' Davis orchestrated the murder of Tupac Shakur."

He has publicly confessed multiple times — in his memoir, in a documentary, and in a podcast episode — to his role in the rapper's death, which the prosecution is using against him. They argue that these confessions, although claimed by Davis' defense to be for financial gain and entertainment, point to his guilt, stating, "The State submits that both can be true."

Shakur's murder in 1996 has remained one of the most notorious unsolved cases in American history, with no charges filed until Davis' recent arrest. The case, which had long been speculated to involve gang rivalry, had remained cold for nearly three decades.

A trial date has been set for June 3, 2024. Davis has pleaded not guilty. The decision on his bail request is pending, as his lawyers are expected to argue for his release Tuesday.