×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bahamas | tourism | crime | death | travel | carbon monoxide | poisoning

3 Americans Killed by Carbon Monoxide at Bahamas Resort

sandals resort in the bahamas
(Robyn Johnson/Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 23 May 2022 10:43 PM

The Nassau Guardian reported Monday that three American tourists found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas earlier this month died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

An autopsy confirmed a Tennessee couple, Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, were two of the three that passed away. The third was Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida, whose wife, Donnis, was briefly hospitalized but recovered.

The victims, who stayed in separate villas next to each other in the same building, were found unresponsive in their rooms after reportedly seeking medical help for feeling ill the previous night.

There is still an ongoing investigation into the exact cause of death, with several guests complaining about the food that was served, a strong odor of insecticides, air conditioning leakage, and issues with the water heater.

The Daily Mail pointed out reviews of the Bahamas resort on TripAdvisor suggest it had recently transitioned from a respected destination to a state of disrepair.

Michael T. wrote a review days after the incident on May 8, mentioning how he enjoyed his first trip but was shocked at the state of the resort just a year later.

"What we experienced is a resort in a state of disrepair and drastically under staffed," he wrote. "Air conditioning, plumbing, no towels, employees that were new and poorly trained, and staff that seemed to be over worked. Tragically we had to experience the death of three guests and injury of a fourth. It was very difficult to relax to say the least under these circumstances."

Bahamian Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville told the country's Eyewitness News on May 18 the families have been permitted an independent autopsy from a doctor abroad.

"There's still some investigations ongoing at the Sandals resort. We also have the pathologists in-country who have done their job and samples were sent to a very reliable lab in the United States,” Darville said.

"You know, to move bodies across water, they have to be embalmed, and so, that request was made. I do not know exactly how far it has gone, but we are willing to assist anyone who wants to get to the bottom of their loved ones [death]," he added.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Nassau Guardian reported Monday that three American tourists found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas earlier this month died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
bahamas, tourism, crime, death, travel, carbon monoxide, poisoning
369
2022-43-23
Monday, 23 May 2022 10:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved