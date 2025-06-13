GOP Rep. Bacon at Odds With Trump Policies

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., continues his at-odds positioning against President Donald Trump.

Bacon posted on Thursday about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and what he considered a lack of appropriate policy from Trump.

“What we see right now in the administration is some moral blindness. We want moral clarity & strength when it comes to Russia.”

Bacon added that Russia is the greater problem in the conflict.

“It's clear Russia is a threat & the aggressor in Ukraine. It's in our national security interest Ukraine prevails because Russia will not stop there.”

That post was preceded on Wednesday by a short release on his webpage indicating he could not support a spending reduction plan moving through Congress.

“Republican rep indicates he will be 'a no' on Trump-backed rescissions measure if AIDS relief cut.”

It’s not a new approach for Bacon. The New York Times reported that Bacon, “likened members of his party to people following someone off a cliff, compared himself to Winston Churchill speaking out against Adolf Hitler in the 1930s and criticized the billionaire tech tycoon Elon Musk, who has bankrolled many of his Republican colleagues.”

Bacon has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection to a sixth term in the House. He told the Times, “I’d like to fight for the soul of our party,” adding, “I don’t want to be the guy who follows the flute player off the cliff. I think that’s what’s going on right now.”