2 GOP Reps. Want Probe of Release of Air Force Records

Two Republican congressman are calling for an investigation into the "unauthorized release" of their Air Force records.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, say they were alerted that their records were disclosed without their approval, Politico reported.

Politico noted that Bacon said he was first informed by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall that an internal probe found that records were revealed for 11 people. Bacon said Kendall also informed him that the results of the investigation would be forwarded to the Justice Department.

Bacon said he wants an investigation into the role of a Democrat-linked firm that had sought the release of the records, according to Politico.

A Feb. 7 letter, obtained by Politico, to Bacon from Maj. Gen. Troy Dunn, commander of the Air Force Personnel Center, read: "I am forwarding this letter as a follow-up to your conversation with the Secretary of the Air Force … where he discussed the unauthorized release of your military personnel records.

"As you are aware, on Nov. 9, 2021, the Air Force Personnel Center Military Records branch received multiple requests from Abraham Payton, background investigation analyst with Due Diligence Group, LLC., for your military personnel records for the stated purpose of employment and benefits."

Politico said Payton is a former research director for the American Bridge, a Democrat political group.

"Although Mr. Payton was already in possession of your social security number at the time of his request, the records branch still released your Personal Identifiable Information on Nov. 12, 2021 without your authorization, which is protected under Privacy Act of 1974," Dunn's letter said.

Dunn noted the Air Force determined there was no criminal intent by the employee in the records office.

Bacon and Nunn are seeking a broader investigation of the records release.

"I understand the evidence has been turned over to the Department of Justice and I expect those who break the law to be prosecuted," Bacon said in a statement to Politico. "This was more than just 'dirty tricks' by Democrat operatives, but likely violations of the law."

Nunn said: "The recent targeting of members of Congress' personnel military records [and] the breach of sensitive data … taken by political hacks isn't only a violation of public trust — it's criminal."

In October, the Air Force took responsibility for releasing records relating to the military service of then-Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green of Indiana.

Ann Stefanek, Air Force chief of media operations, said in a statement to the NW Times: "Based on the preliminary findings of an investigation, it appears information from Jennifer-Ruth Green's service record was released to a third party by a junior individual who didn't follow proper procedures and obtain required consent."