Infant 'Doing Well' After Being Left in Tent in Freezing Woods

An infant baby is "doing well" Manchester, N.H. Police say after being left in a tent in the freezing woods.

According to ABC, Alexandra Eckersley is facing charges after the Manchester Fire Department was dispatched at t 12:30 a.m. on Monday in response to a "pregnancy problem."

Police say they, along with a fire crew, searched the area where Eckersley directed them but could not locate the baby.

Crews spent an hour looking for the infant, but "the search was hampered by inconsistent information," according to the fire department.

"After nearly an hour," police added, "the mother revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area."

Searchers then found the uncovered newborn in the tent of a homeless encampment. The baby was born that night, Manchester Police information officer Heather Hamel said.

Hamel added that the newborn was promptly taken to the hospital and is "doing well," despite temperatures reaching -6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Eckersley, 26, was later charged with felony reckless conduct, police say. She was also facing an unrelated warrant for child endangerment, police added.

Under New Hampshire's Safe Haven law, any baby up to one week old can be left at an occupied fire station, police station, church, or hospital.