Poll: 84 Percent of Voters 'Very' or 'Somewhat' Concerned About Baby Formula Shortage

Eighty-four percent of voters say they are “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the baby formula shortage across the U.S., according to a poll released Friday by Data for Progress.

The survey comes a day after the head of the Food and Drug Administration faced bipartisan fury from House lawmakers over months of delays investigating problems at the nation’s largest baby formula plant that prompted the shortage.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf laid out a series of setbacks in congressional testimony that slowed his agency’s response, including a COVID-19 outbreak at the plant and a whistleblower complaint that didn’t reach FDA leadership because it was apparently lost in the mail.

The shortage largely stems from Abbott’s Michigan plant, which the FDA shut down in February due to contamination issues. Under fire from Congress, parents and the media, Califf gave the first detailed account Wednesday of why his agency took months to inspect and shutter the plant despite learning of potential problems as early as September.

The poll, taken May 20-24 among 1,169 likely voters, also found:

82% said they favor importing baby formula from abroad

82% support expanding the number of baby formula products made available to families participating in the government’s nutrition program for women, infants and children (4 companies currently make up 90% of the formula market)

Among the 6% of respondents who are parents of infants, more than half said they have struggled to find formula since the shortage started in February

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.