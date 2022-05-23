×
Tags: baby formula | shortage | biden | europe | airlift

Operation Fly Formula Makes First Drop to Help Ease Shortage

Operation Fly Formula
Pallets of formula are seen near a U.S. Air Force C-17 carrying 78,000 lbs of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula from Europe at Indianapolis Airport on Sunday. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 23 May 2022 01:20 PM

The first flight of critically needed baby formula arrived in the U.S. from Europe on Sunday, the Biden administration said, with a second flight expected in the coming days.

"Typically, the process to transport this product from Europe to U.S. would take two weeks," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday. "Thanks to Operation Fly Formula, we cut that down to approximately three days."

Jean-Pierre added that "this formula type serves a critical medical purpose and is in short supply."

Sunday's shipment contained a hypoallergenic formula for children with cow's milk protein allergy and enough to make approximately 500,000 eight-ounce bottles, the administration said in a statement.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said the tranche contained enough formula to feed 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for a week, in remarks at the Indianapolis airport, where the military plane carrying the shipment arrived from Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

According to The New York Times, a second shipment, which is expected later this week, would boost the formula supply to the equivalent of 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of three formulas, which would be distributed from a Nestlé facility in Pennsylvania.

Last week, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act, which allows federal interventions in private business decisions. It will ensure that domestic baby formula manufacturers can secure the materials they need to produce it, according to the New York Post.

Accused of reacting to the formula shortages too slowly, Biden also authorized the use of Defense Department planes for "Operation Fly Formula" to airlift formula from Europe.

After four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections, Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary recall in February of some of its products.

The company controls 48% of the U.S. formula market.

At least two of the hospitalized babies died, though the company said there was no evidence to connect its formula to the deaths, according to the Times.

Abbott also stopped production at its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, and the Food and Drug Administration warned parents not to use recalled products that were manufactured there.

The closure of the Sturgis plant has had an impact across the country, as parents desperate for formula have encountered increasingly empty shelves and stores limits on purchasing the product.

Pandemic related supply chain issues and labor problems have exacerbated the shortage.

The FDA announced last week that it would loosen import rules on baby formula amid the national crisis. The U.S. usually produces about 98% of its formula, with imported product mainly coming from Mexico, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 23 May 2022 01:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

