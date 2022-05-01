Azerbaijian President Backs Ukraine

Despite "good relations with Russia," Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev "openly" declared support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty amid Russia's invasion.

"We support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, like other countries, and we openly declare this, we do not hide behind a tree," Aliyev told Interfax-Azerbaijan in a statement.

"Yes, we do not deny that we have good relations with Russia. The principles of international law should in no case be distorted due to political superiority."

Aliyev's position comes amid the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

Aliyev noted the international community is not treating Azerbaijan the same way with regard to supporting the territorial integrity of Georgia and Moldova, according to the report.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recognized Azerbaijan's support April 23 as "one of the few countries" with good relations with Russia to remain neutral on the invasion of Ukraine.

"We understand the balance of neutrality, because they may have a war," Zelenskyy said then, according to Interfax.