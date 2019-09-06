HHS Sec. Azar Warns Americans: 'Don't Vape'

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Friday warned that the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, is dangerous, particularly when the products are modified, as the investigation into the more than 200 cases of lung injuries that have been reported continues.

"My warning to people would be first, don't vape," Azar told Fox News' "America's Newsroom." "Secondly, if you are going to vape, do not change the product."

He said many of the injuries reported involve the use of THC, the ingredient that creates the high in marijuana use, being used in modifications to e-cigarettes.

"Please be very careful," Azar said. "It can be extremely dangerous."

Vaping also introduces high amounts of nicotine into a person's body, even if the data shows that people are "better off vaping" than being addicted to traditional tobacco, said Azar.

"We cannot allow a whole generation of children to become addicted to nicotine," Azar said. "President (Donald) Trump and I are deeply committed to this, and we're not going to stop. We'll use every regulatory and enforcement power we have."

Already, the government has gone after manufacturers who market their products to children, and is working to reduce the availability of flavored vaping products, said Azar.

Azar also talked about the fight against the opioid crisis, saying that after Trump announced money is going to states and local governments, progress has continued.

"We've seen a 5% decrease in overdose deaths in 2018," said Azar. "We have more individuals now, 38% more people, on medication-assisted treatment, the gold standard for opioid treatment and recovery."

The problem won't end overnight, said Azar, but across all metrics, progress is being made.