Exclusive: Ayatollah Fled to Russia, IRGC Has Taken Control

A stunning new Newsmax Platinum Intelligence Brief pulls back the curtain on the real power structure inside Iran — and the implications could reshape the Middle East overnight.

Drawing on a senior Gulf-based source, the report reveals how Iran’s civilian leadership has been effectively sidelined.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is now driving nearly all major decisions — from military strategy to nuclear policy.

Even more alarming, the country’s top leadership is described as increasingly isolated and vulnerable, amid growing fears of deep foreign intelligence penetration.

Our source reveals that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has been wounded and was evacuated to Russia.

The brief also uncovers the critical importance of Kharg Island, the economic lifeline of Iran.

President Donald Trump is planning on taking Kharg soon by force — and nearby oil fields.

This move could cripple Tehran’s economy while dramatically shifting global energy markets.

But there is a wild card: Russia.

The breakdown in Iran’s civilian leadership and the growing role of Russia mean this crisis could escalate significantly.

Read the full strategic briefing now on Newsmax Platinum — Go Here Now

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