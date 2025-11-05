'Squad' Member Pressley Eyes Mass. Senate Seat

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., a member of the progressive "Squad," is eyeing the upper chamber.

Pressley is considering running for the Senate seat held by Ed Markey, D-Mass., and has been reaching out to allies about a hypothetical candidacy, four people told Politico.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., has already announced a primary challenge against Markey.

The 47-year-old Moulton said he is running because he doesn’t believe the 79-year-old Markey should serve another six years.

Pressley is 51 years old.

A poll released by University of Massachusetts Amherst Monday had Markey at 35%, Moulton at 25%, and Pressley at 21%.

The survey of 416 of Massachusetts' likely Democratic voters has a 6.1% margin of error and was conducted at the end of October.

A spokesperson for Pressley said in a statement that she was focused on ending the government shutdown and on serving her district.

Pressley is no stranger to taking on an established incumbent, defeating longtime Rep. Mike Capuano, D-Mass., in a 2018 primary race.

While Markey and Moulton have $2.7 million and $2.1 million of cash on hand, respectively, Pressley only has $148,000 according to campaign filings.

Markey was first elected to Congress in 1976 and was elected to the Senate in 2013.

In 2020, he defeated then Rep. Joe Kennedy III in a hotly contested primary, the first time a member of the famed Kennedy political dynasty lost a race in Massachusetts.