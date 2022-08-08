Axios-Ipsos Poll: Republicans Want to Move to Red States, Dems to Blue

People considering moves to other states are more likely to consider states whose political leadership and leanings match their views, but economics, not politics, remains the main reason most people pick a new home in a different state, a new Axios-Ipsos Two Americas Index shows.

"For the most part, people look to be going to a safe space for them, for their ideological identity," Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson said about the poll, Axios reported Monday.

According to the survey, taken between July 27-28 online of 1,006 adults ages 18 or older, 30% of those polled overall said they're considering moving to a different state, with 51% of Republicans saying they're more likely to move to red states, while 48% of Democrats saying they'd consider blue states over red states. Here's how the results break down:

20% of Republicans said they'd consider blue states and 28% said they'd think about moving to swing states.

25% of Democrats said they'd consider living in red states, with 27% saying they'd consider a move to a swing state.

58% of Republicans and 55% of Democrats said they have thought about moving to a state whose government reflects their policy values and political beliefs more.

69% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans have considered a move to a state that better matches their cultural and social values.

38% said they want to move to red states, compared to 34% to blue states and 28% to swing states.

People who live in swing states were evenly divided about whether to move to a red state or a blue state or another swing state.

38% of people considering moving said they want to live in a state where their votes count more.

Republicans are more motivated to move to states with lower taxes, while Democrats were more likely to be influenced by issues such as abortion rights, racial equality, and protections for the LGBTQ community.

The cost of living, jobs, or personal and family reasons, however, was the major reason most people decide on a state, and Black and Hispanic Americans were more likely than white Americans to say they're considering an out-of-state move. The poll found:

63% of Republicans thinking about a move and 45% of Democrats said the cost of living determines which state they pick.

38% of Republicans and 23% of Democrats said tax-related concerns are a deciding factor.

Abortion (24%), race (23%) and LGBTQ+ issues (18%) were among the main concerns for Democrats, compared to 16%, 10% and 10%, respectively, for Republicans.

Democrats and Republicans were equally divided on gun issues being a deciding factor, with about one in five from each party saying that the matter was a priority.