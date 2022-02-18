US Ends Temporary Ban on Mexican Avocados

The Department of Agriculture announced on Friday that it will resume its program to inspect avocados from the Mexican state Michoacán following the imposition of a temporary ban after a U.S. inspector received a death threat, CNN reports.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will resume inspections, the organization announced on Friday, adding that it is currently working with authorities in Mexico to ensure the safety of inspectors.

CNN notes that Michoacán is the only Mexican state authorized to export avocados to the U.S., and that about 4 in 5 avocados from the state make it to the U.S. market.

"I am pleased to report that today the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service [APHIS] has determined it will immediately resume its avocado inspection program in Michoacán," U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar wrote in a statement on Friday.

"This is possible due to the rapid response and cooperation of the governor of Michoacán, Mexico's federal government, and the Mexican Association of Avocado Producers and Exporters. I thank them for working with my security colleagues in the U.S. Embassy to enact the measures that ensure the safety of our APHIS inspectors in the field," he added.

"With this decision we ensure the export of the fruit and give economic certainty to farmers and laborers," Michoacán Gov. Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla said in a tweet on Friday, according to CNN.