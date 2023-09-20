Autopsy Shows Patriots Fan Did Not Die From Beating

An autopsy of New England Patriots fan Dale Mooney has revealed that he was not killed by a beating at Sunday's game by a Miami Dolphins fan, as was initially thought, but that a "medical issue" contributed to his death, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old Mooney died after being hit at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, but Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey confirmed that an undisclosed "medical issue" was a possible contributor to his death and that the case will require further testing.

Morrissey emphasized that the two times the Dolphins fan hit Mooney did not cause fatal injuries.

"Our investigation has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Mooney's collapse during the Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium," Morrissey explained.

He added that "preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue. Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing. Our investigation remains open and ongoing."

In addition, he appealed for help from the public by stating that "any eyewitness who has not already been interviewed by police, or anyone in possession of original video of the incident, is asked to contact detectives."

No criminal charges have been brought in the case so far, although legal experts have said that charges in the case are likely.

Relatives are raising money for the funeral of Mooney, and describe his death as an "unexpected incident" while watching the game.