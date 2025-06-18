Sen. Cruz Slams Dems for Skipping Autopen Hearing

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday slammed Democrats for walking out of a hearing digging into the cognitive abilities of former President Joe Biden, including his use of autopen, a mechanical device to automatically add a signature to a document, reported the New York Post.

"Not a single Democrat is here today because not a single one of them gives a damn about the fact that they lied to the American people for four years," he said.

"They knew. Every one of them knew that Joe Biden was mentally not competent to do the job," he added. "And they’re not here because they can’t defend themselves."

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said the autopen under Biden "became a troubling symbol."

"A symbol of an absentee president and an executive branch directed by nameless, faceless, aides that no one outside of Washington, D.C., had ever heard of and no one ever voted for," he said.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., blasted the panel for even holding the hearing.

"So far this year, the Republican majority on this committee has not held a single oversight hearing, despite numerous critical challenges facing the nation that are under our jurisdiction," Durbin said.