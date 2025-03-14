WATCH TV LIVE

US Commerce Chief: Tariffs on All Autos 'Would Be Fair'

Friday, 14 March 2025 11:47 AM EDT

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday signaled that next month's U.S. tariffs could be imposed on cars from all countries, including South Korea, Japan and Germany.

Asked if President Donald Trump's planned April 2 tariffs would impact automobiles coming from countries such as South Korea, Japan and Germany, Lutnick told Fox Business, "That would be fair, right? If you're going to tariff cars from anywhere, it's got to be tariffing cars from everywhere."

