Senate GOP May End Fines for Breaking Fuel Economy Rules

Republicans in the Senate are weighing a provision that would remove penalties for automakers that produce cars that fail to meet fuel mileage standards.

The Corporate Average Fuel Economy program, which is operated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, regulates mileage standards for cars and light trucks, as well as fuel consumption standards for larger trucks and engines.

The program, which has come under fire from conservatives and automakers since its inception, cost the parent company of Chrysler more than $190 million last year.

Republicans on the Senate Science, Commerce, and Transportation Committee on Thursday released a series of legislative directives for the budget reconciliation bill put forth by Senate Republicans that would reduce the penalties for violating the program to zero.

If adopted, the text would effectively remove the penalty for automakers that violate the program's regulations. Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports, previously warned FastCompany that this move may end up raising costs for drivers by thousands of dollars.

Harto said removing the penalties "could result in consumers paying at least $8,000 more to fuel a vehicle in 2029, than they would have if the standards stayed in place."