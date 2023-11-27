×
Tags: authentic | merriam webster | word of the year | inflation | media | ai

'Authentic' Clinches Top Spot for 2023 Word of the Year

By    |   Monday, 27 November 2023 07:33 PM EST

The rise in cheap goods amidst mass inflation, the pervasive rise of AI, and the monotonous tedium of censorship and an anesthetized media have left many Americans yearning to connect to something "authentic" in 2023, as Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year suggests.

"Authentic" was chosen, the dictionary writes, "for something we're thinking about, writing about, aspiring to, and judging more than ever."

"A high-volume lookup most years, authentic saw a substantial increase in 2023, driven by stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media."

Merriam-Webster lexicographer Peter Sokolowski told AP following Monday's announcement that "we see in 2023 a kind of crisis of authenticity. What we realize is that when we question authenticity, we value it even more."

As indicated by Merriam-Webster's 2022 nomination for Word of the Year, the clamor for authenticity follows a kind of trend. In 2022, the dictionary named "gaslighting" as the Word of the Year.

"In this age of misinformation — of 'fake news,' conspiracy theories, Twitter trolls, and deepfakes — gaslighting has emerged as a word for our time," the dictionary wrote then.

Beyond authentic, notable runner-ups for the 2023 top slot included Rizz, Deepfake, Coronation, and Dystopia.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

