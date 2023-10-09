×
Tags: australia | sydney | jews | aja | hamas | protests | opera

Australian Jews Warned to Avoid Pro-Hamas Protests

Monday, 09 October 2023 02:27 PM EDT

Australian Jews were warned not to travel to Sydney due to pro-Hamas demonstrations, Sky News reported.

Australian Jewish Association (AJA) President David Adler said Jewish citizens were warned to avoid Sydney's central business district on Sunday night as pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the city's Opera House.

"We've seen one or two Jewish people who turned up early, who have been taken away by police because they carried an Israeli flag," Adler told Sky News. "An email went around to the Jewish community warning us to stay out of the city of Sydney tonight, to stay away from the Town Hall area, to stay away from the Opera House area.

"We would be at risk if we were identified as Jewish in Sydney."

Hamas terrorists from Gaza attacked Israel on Saturday morning. About 700 people have been killed in Israel and nearly 500 in Gaza.

Adler took to social media platform X and posted a video of pro-Hamas protesters shooting off fireworks in Sydney.

"Muslims In Sydney Celebrate The Slaughter Of Jews In Israel," he posted in all-caps. "Disgusting, obscene and very concerning."

The AJA on Saturday posted a statement after the terrorists' attack began Saturday.

"In 2005, Israel foolishly left Gaza believing that it would bring peace," AJA posted on X. "You cannot make peace with pure evil. It can only be eradicated."

The AJA later posted updates about incidents at the Sydney Opera House.

"This eyewitness report that we from a Jew near Sydney Opera House is reminiscent of Nazi actions very early in the Holocaust," the AJA posted.

"There were people yelling at me, 'Jew,' cause they said I looked like a Jew like they didn't even know they were harassing people walking passed from work that they think look like Jews telling them to say, 'free Palestine.'"

"AJA has now received several reports of the mob hunting for Jews and forcing bystanders to chant 'Free Palestine.'"

The AJA also shared video of a man being arrested outside the Opera House.

"Jew arrested for waving Israeli flag. Mobs of Muslims currently waving terrorist flags and chanting, 'F*** the Jews," the AJA posted.

Australian Jews were warned not to travel to Sydney due to pro-Hamas demonstrations, Sky News reported.
Monday, 09 October 2023 02:27 PM
