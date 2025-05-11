Report: Body of American Journalist Austin Tice Found in Syria

The body of American journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing since 2012, was found in a cemetery in northern Syria, sources told Sky News Arabia on Sunday.

Tice, a former US Marine, was kidnapped in Damascus, Syria in August of 2012, according to the FBI. He was a freelance journalist and photographer who worked with various news outlets, among which were CBS.

In early May, his mother said the US government knew of her son's whereabouts, according to The Washington Post. There has been multiple reports that he was being held captive.

Tice’s reporting was widely praised for its depth, authenticity, and courage. He was known for his commitment to providing a human perspective on complex geopolitical issues, focusing on the personal stories behind the headlines.

His work earned him recognition from major media outlets like the Post and McClatchy Newspapers, as well as a spot in the broader narrative of journalism’s role in telling the stories that often go untold.