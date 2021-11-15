Six Teenagers Injured in Shooting Near Colorado High School

Law enforcement in Aurora, Colorado, on Monday announced that six people, all teenagers, were injured in a shooting at a park near a high school, CBS News reports.

The Aurora Police Department announced the incident at about 1 p.m., noting that the attacker is unknown and was no longer at the scene. The victims, all of whom were taken to a hospital, were between the ages of 14 and 18. Police have not provided information about their conditions.

The shooting took place at Nome Park, which is north of Central High School in Aurora, where police established a perimeter.

One witness told CBS Denver that they heard ''30 to 50'' shots fired at the time of the incident, noting that ''as soon as I heard the shots I hit the deck.''

According to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, first responders "saved a life," using a tourniquet in an effort to stop the student's bleeding.