Garland Considering Special Counsel for Biden Docs

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is considering naming a special counsel to investigate if President Joe Biden mishandled classified information after serving as vice president, Bloomberg News reported.

Garland planned to address the issue at a Thursday afternoon press conference, a source told Bloomberg News.

Garland appointed a special counsel in a similar case to oversee a probe into documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home in August.

Garland previously asked Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who was appointed by Trump, to review the Biden situation.

Republicans have been calling for a special counsel appointment after documents with classification markings were found in at least two locations that Biden used between his time as vice president and president.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax that "there absolutely should be a special counsel."

"There should not be two different standards of the law here. One for the Republicans and one for the Democrats. One for [former President Donald] Trump and one for Biden," Jackson told "Prime News."

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales also called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate if Biden mishandled classified documents.

"It's not my place to second guess or try to put any kind of pressure on Merrick Garland," Gonzales, who served under Republican President George W. Bush, told CNN on Thursday. "Based upon what I know, in the interest of justice, I think a special counsel is likely to be appointed."

The White House on Monday confirmed that some classified documents were found in an office at the Penn Biden Center. The White House on Thursday said Biden's aides found another group of classified documents at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden acknowledged Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his "personal library" at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage.

"We are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in possession of the Archives," special White House counsel Richard Sauber said in a statement, Bloomberg reported.

Republicans have questioned if the announcement about the documents' discovery had been delayed until after the midterms. They also cite how Trump was treated more harshly, with his Mar-a-Lago estate being raided by the FBI.

Biden allies say the situations are different, and add that the recently discovered documents were turned over to the National Archives immediately after being found.