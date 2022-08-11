DC Wins $4 Million Against Ghost-Gun Maker

Washington, D.C., won a $4 million court judgment against ghost-gun manufacturer and distributor Polymer80 on Wednesday.

District of Columbia District Attorney General Karl Racine targeted the company for violating the city's Consumer Protection Procedures Act by selling untraceable firearms online, according to a Thursday press release.

According to the office, Polymer80's products included unserialized semiautomatic weapons and a variety of handguns that could be assembled "in less than 2 hours."

"This judgment against Polymer80 is a major victory for DC residents and for public safety, and it will help slow the flow of deadly untraceable ghost guns into our community," Racine stated. "As the District continues to face an epidemic of gun violence, our office will do everything in our power to keep DC residents safe."

In addition to the monetary penalty, the judge's ruling prohibits Polymer80 from selling its product to customers in the nation's capital, whether in person or online. It also requires the company to "place prominent notifications" about the decision.

Racine's major victory comes two years after his office filed a lawsuit against Polymer80, with an injunction restricting the company's sales within D.C. soon thereafter.

It's also one month after Racine joined a group of over 20 Democrat attorneys general around the country in support of the Biden administration's new initiative against the distribution of ghost guns, The Hill noted.

"Without meaningful federal oversight, unserialized guns have regularly fallen into the hands of prohibited persons, with often deadly results," the group of attorneys general wrote at the time, adding that "absent federal enforcement, ghost guns have continued to proliferate."