×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: attorney general | dc | ghost guns | gun rights

DC Wins $4 Million Against Ghost-Gun Maker

DC Wins $4 Million Against Ghost-Gun Maker

(John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)

By    |   Thursday, 11 August 2022 07:17 PM EDT

Washington, D.C., won a $4 million court judgment against ghost-gun manufacturer and distributor Polymer80 on Wednesday.

District of Columbia District Attorney General Karl Racine targeted the company for violating the city's Consumer Protection Procedures Act by selling untraceable firearms online, according to a Thursday press release.

According to the office, Polymer80's products included unserialized semiautomatic weapons and a variety of handguns that could be assembled "in less than 2 hours."

"This judgment against Polymer80 is a major victory for DC residents and for public safety, and it will help slow the flow of deadly untraceable ghost guns into our community," Racine stated. "As the District continues to face an epidemic of gun violence, our office will do everything in our power to keep DC residents safe."

In addition to the monetary penalty, the judge's ruling prohibits Polymer80 from selling its product to customers in the nation's capital, whether in person or online. It also requires the company to "place prominent notifications" about the decision.

Racine's major victory comes two years after his office filed a lawsuit against Polymer80, with an injunction restricting the company's sales within D.C. soon thereafter.

It's also one month after Racine joined a group of over 20 Democrat attorneys general around the country in support of the Biden administration's new initiative against the distribution of ghost guns, The Hill noted.

"Without meaningful federal oversight, unserialized guns have regularly fallen into the hands of prohibited persons, with often deadly results," the group of attorneys general wrote at the time, adding that "absent federal enforcement, ghost guns have continued to proliferate."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Washington, D.C., won a $4 million court judgment against ghost-gun manufacturer and distributor Polymer80 on Wednesday. District of Columbia District Attorney General Karl Racine targeted the company for violating the city's Consumer Protection Procedures Act by selling ...
attorney general, dc, ghost guns, gun rights
264
2022-17-11
Thursday, 11 August 2022 07:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved