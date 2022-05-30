Barr Believes Durham Has Found 'Seditious' Actions

Special counsel John Durham, appointed by former president Donald Trump's Attorney General Bill Barr, has uncovered "seditious" actions in spinning a political "narrative" to harm Trump, according to the former AG.

"I think whatever you think of Trump the fact is the whole Russiagate thing was a grave injustice," Barr told "The Glenn Beck Podcast." "It appears to be a dirty political trick too. Used first to hobble him, then potentially to drive him from office."

The Durham investigation reveals the Clinton campaign and related operatives worked to spin a political "narrative" against Trump, according to Barr, who told Beck: "I believe it is seditious, yes."

"Whether that can be proved in court as a crime is one issue, but I think people are now coming to see what actually happened," he continued.

"It was a gross injustice and it hurt the United States in many ways, including what we're seeing in Ukraine these days. It distorted our foreign policy."

Barr opened the long interview with Beck with his reasons for taking the job as Trump's attorney general amid myriad political firestorms and ultimately resigning amid firestorms at the end of December 2020, days before Jan. 6.

"I thought we were heading into a constitutional crisis," Barr said of his interest in taking the job as AG under Trump.

"I felt that the president was not getting his due as president. He was entitled, having won the election, to implement his administration, and they worked, they had him on the ropes."

Barr added he first had to convince his wife to return to the Justice Department instead of heading for retirement, but Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh – a family friend – outraged her juxtaposition to the treatment of Trump, according to Barr.

"To watch that savagery really appalled her and she said, you know, 'someone has to do something about these people,'" Barr said.

Barr took the attorney general job under the premise of "making sure President Trump was treated fairly and had his due as president."

But he resigned when he could not stand behind Trump's continued effort to hold Democrats to account for election fraud Jan. 6, which he compared to "intimidation" like Democrats and abortion activists are pushing with the protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

"One branch of government shouldn't be using a mob to intimidate another branch of government," Barr said.

Barr also lamented the efforts to push criminal investigations on Hunter Biden's "scuzzy, shameful behavior," instead of just focusing on telling the story of the laptop and potential conflicts of interests with his business dealings before the 2020 presidential election.

First, the justice process takes too long; and, second, it is "rigged against Republicans," according to Barr.

"The system had a double standard, still has a double standard and is rigged against Republicans," Barr said.