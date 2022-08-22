Atlanta Shooting Suspect Posted LinkedIn Videos Before Killings

The woman who was arrested Monday in Atlanta on suspicion of killing two people and wounding one in a mass shooting in the Midtown area posted a preamble to the day's events on what is presumed to be her LinkedIn page.

In the post, Raissa Kengne wrote: "I was retaliated against by my former employer [company redacted] because I reported a fraud perpetrated by [name rediacted] [name redacted], CPA, CISA, CFE, CITP and covered by [name redacted] [name redacted].

"[Company redacted] leverage their relationships with [company redaction] and the 1280 West Board members in the condominium I live in, in order to gain unauthorized access to my home, break into my safe and delete evidence that I had; thereby breaking so many laws that it is hard to believe.

"[Company redacted] and its agent went from committing a white collar crime to a criminal crime. APD has been reluctant in providing me with information related to my case. I will post a series of videos to show the policy's response to the crimes committed against me.

"I will keep you updated on the status of my case because it is relevant to anyone who has spent many years combating fraud in their professional lives. AICPA Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta Police Department #cpa #accounting #management #police"

Around 1:45 p.m. Eastern time Monday, the Atlanta Police Department responded to reports of two people shot at a condominium building near Colony Square, a popular office and shopping complex in Midtown.

One person died, and other was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Shortly thereafter, police were called to another call detailing a shooting that occurred less than a mile from the first condo area.

At that scene, a third victim was found, and that person later died at the hospital, according to police.

After that, Kengne apparently got a ride to the Hartsfield-Jackson airport, roughly a 20-minute drive from Midtown Atlanta at that time of day — if not longer.

From there, various Twitter sources posted photos of the condo building and Kengne allegedly getting through the airport security and then attempting to board a plane.

Before Kengne could get on the plane, however, police handcuffed and subsequently arrested her .

Accompanying the post, there are three different LinkedIn videos featuring Kengne talking to Atlanta police — all with weekend time stamps.

in each video, Kengne is apparently trying to report various crimes to the APD.

During each session, Kengne exhibited a calm, respectful demeanor, along with the occasional demand to speak to a supervisor.

Video #1 ... Video #2 ... Video #3.

