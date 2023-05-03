Suspect in Atlanta Mass Shooting Apprehended

Authorities in Cobb County near Atlanta said Wednesday a suspect in a mass shooting earlier that day in which one person was killed and four others injured was arrested.

The Hill reported Deion Patterson, 24, is accused of killing a 39-year-old woman and injuring four others, all women, between the ages of 25 and 71 during a shooting spree at Northside Hospital.

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief of Investigations Charles Hampton said shortly after Patterson fled the scene of the shooting, he commandered a vehicle at a Shell gas station, according to The Hill. Police then were able to put the vehicle's tag in their license plate reader system, and it showed Patterson crossed into Cobb County, where he was later apprehended, Hampton said.

“Thanks to the highly trained police officers across our region, we were able to bring this suspect into custody without further harm,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news briefing. “He will be charged and stand trial for his crimes.”

The Associated Press reported Hampton declined to discuss any details of the investigation or possible motive, saying, “Why he did what he did, all of that is still under investigation.”