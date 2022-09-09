Atlanta Suburb Grieving After 2 Deputies Killed in Alleged Ambush Shooting

The northern Atlanta community of Marietta, Georgia, is still reeling from deadly incident Thursday night, in which a pair of sheriff's deputies were allegedly ambushed and killed while attempting to serve a felony warrant related to theft.

On Friday, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office identified the two deputies killed in the line of duty: Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, and Jonathan Koleski, 42.

Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children, according to the sheriff's office.

"Inexpressible condolences go out to the families of the two heroes who gave their lives last night in this community," Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said at Friday's media conference. "The families and friends and coworkers of the officers are in our thoughts."

Christopher Golden, 30, and Christopher Cook, 32, were arrested at the scene. Golden faces two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers. Cook was booked on six outstanding theft charges. Both men first appeared in court Friday afternoon and were denied bond.

The police chief said Ervin and Koleski went to a Marietta home around 7:45 p.m. EDT, where the deputies were tasked with taking Cook, a resident of the home, into custody.

"While they were doing that, they were confronted by an individual inside the home with a weapon. Both deputies gave that individual loud, clear, firm commands to drop the weapon," VanHoozer said.

"He did not do that. At that point, there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and the deputies, and both deputies succumbed to their wounds," added VanHoozer.

According to police officials, after a standoff, both Cook and Golden came out of the house and surrendered to police.

On Friday, Chief VanHoozer expressed his gratitude to the city of Atlanta for its outpouring of community support.

"The men and women in law enforcement go in knowing on the front end that they may have to give their life for this job. They do it to avenge violence; they do it to seek justice for victims; they do it to prevent incidents like this from happening," said VanHoozer.

"Their goal is to protect people that they don’t know. What we saw [Thursday] night was not only a law enforcement family that came together in an incredible way, but we also saw the community come together in an incredible way."

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, Thursday's incident marked the first time in more than 30 years that a Cobb County deputy or officer had been killed in the line of duty.

On April 27, 1990, the Cobb County department lost Deputy Sheriff Donald Terry Garrison in a vehicular assault.