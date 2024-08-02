Trump to 'Unleash Hell' on Harris at Atlanta Rally

Former President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to "unleash hell" on presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris during his Saturday rally in Atlanta.

"24 HOURS UNTIL WE UNLEASH HELL," Trump's campaign said in an email sent Friday afternoon. "At this time tomorrow, Crooked Kamala's worst nightmares come true."

The statement comes three days after Harris drew her largest crowd yet in the swing state — about 10,000 at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.

Harris during her speech in Georgia repeated her line about knowing Trump's "type" from her days as a prosecutor and highlighted the former president's legal challenges.

She also challenged Trump to a debate, saying: "Well, Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. Because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face."

Trump's campaign team in the email said the former president plans to take the stage in "DEEP BLUE Atlanta" and be greeted by thousands of "MAGA Patriots."

Harris, it added, won't be able to hide from the fact that the Republicans are "making a BIG play for every city left behind by her DANGEROUSLY LIBERAL AGENDA."

"Tomorrow I step on stage and deliver Open Border Czar Kamala Harris the WORST defeat of her failed political career," Trump said.