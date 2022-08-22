×
Tags: atlanta | active shooter | mass shooting | police

Atlanta Police Capture Fleeing Shooter Who Killed 1, Shot 3

a yellow police tape saying police line against a clear blue sky
(Bill Clark/AP)

By    |   Monday, 22 August 2022 04:29 PM EDT

Atlanta police say three people were shot in the city's Midtown neighborhood, and the shooter has been captured.

"***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY*** On 8-22-2022, at around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died," the Atlanta Police Department tweeted.

The department was advising people Monday afternoon to stay off the streets in the area, describing the situation as "active."

"ATLANTA ACTIVE SHOOTER: Atlanta police say there is an active shooter at Colony Square in midtown," Rob DiRienzo tweeted Monday afternoon. "Three people have been shot and the shooter is not in custody. APD wants everyone to stay indoors in the area of Peachtree from 12th to 15th St."

The suspect is reportedly a Black female wearing jeans and a black and white striped shirt, according to reports.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Atlanta police say three people were shot in the city's Midtown neighborhood, and the shooter has been captured.
Monday, 22 August 2022 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

