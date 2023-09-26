×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: at-large | baltimore | suspect | ceo | murder | assault | police

Baltimore Police: At-Large Suspect in Tech Murder Will 'Kill,' 'Rape'

By    |   Tuesday, 26 September 2023 07:59 PM EDT

A suspect on the loose after allegedly murdering tech CEO Pava Marie LaPere in her Baltimore apartment will "kill" and "rape," according to Baltimore Police.

LaPere was found dead Monday morning with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating her death.

Officials revealed during a press conference that the suspect is Jason Deans Billingsley, 32, and wanted for first-degree murder, assault, and other charges.

Billingsley was convicted in 2011 of attempted rape and other violent crimes and received a 30-year sentence but was paroled in late 2022. Billingsley is on the loose, and, according to Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley, "this individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm. So please be aware of your surroundings."

"There's no way in hell he should have been out on the street," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

LaPere was the CEO of Baltimore-based EcoMap Technologies and was a Forbes 30 Under 30 award recipient in 2023 in the social impact category.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A suspect on the loose after allegedly murdering tech CEO Pava Marie LaPere in her Baltimore apartment will "kill" and "rape," according to Baltimore Police.
at-large, baltimore, suspect, ceo, murder, assault, police
170
2023-59-26
Tuesday, 26 September 2023 07:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved