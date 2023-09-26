Baltimore Police: At-Large Suspect in Tech Murder Will 'Kill,' 'Rape'

A suspect on the loose after allegedly murdering tech CEO Pava Marie LaPere in her Baltimore apartment will "kill" and "rape," according to Baltimore Police.

LaPere was found dead Monday morning with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating her death.

Officials revealed during a press conference that the suspect is Jason Deans Billingsley, 32, and wanted for first-degree murder, assault, and other charges.

Billingsley was convicted in 2011 of attempted rape and other violent crimes and received a 30-year sentence but was paroled in late 2022. Billingsley is on the loose, and, according to Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley, "this individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm. So please be aware of your surroundings."

"There's no way in hell he should have been out on the street," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

LaPere was the CEO of Baltimore-based EcoMap Technologies and was a Forbes 30 Under 30 award recipient in 2023 in the social impact category.