Asylum Processing Resumes, Restrictions Still in Place

The Trump administration has partially resumed asylum processing after a freeze that began in November after a deadly D.C. shooting.

Restrictions remain, however, for nationals of 39 countries under existing travel bans, according to Department of Homeland Security officials who spoke with CBS News.

According to current policy, most asylum cases handled outside the courts have restarted. However, applications for work permits, green cards, and citizenship remain paused for individuals from the affected countries.

Advocates say immigrants in areas including Orlando, North Carolina, and across Florida may face continued uncertainty as the policies take effect.

In a statement to CBS News, DHS confirmed that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services "has lifted the adjudicative hold for thoroughly screened asylum seekers from non-high-risk countries.

"This move allows resources to focus on continued rigorous national security and public safety vetting for higher-risk cases," DHS said, adding that the administration's "maximum screening and vetting for ALL aliens continues unabated."

The Trump administration in November halted all asylum decisions and paused issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports, seizing on the National Guard shooting in the nation's capital to intensify efforts to rein in legal immigration.

The suspect in the shooting near the White House that killed Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and critically wounded Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, both of the West Virginia National Guard, is facing charges, including first-degree murder.

Investigators are seeking to find a motive for the attack.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan who was living in Bellingham, Washington, 80 miles north of Seattle, was charged for the shootings.

He worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, and applied for asylum during the Biden administration. He was granted it this year under President Donald Trump, according to a group that assists with resettlement of Afghans who helped U.S. forces in their country.

Trump said the shooting was a terrorist attack and criticized the Biden administration for enabling entry to the U.S. by Afghans who had worked with American forces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.