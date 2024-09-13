WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: astronaut | voting | space | stranded

Stranded Astronauts Plan to Vote From Space

By    |   Friday, 13 September 2024 09:47 PM EDT

Two American astronauts stranded in space said Friday they plan to vote in the presidential election from space. Astronaut Butch Wilmore told reporters during a call, "I sent down my request for a ballot today."

He said, "It’s a very important role that we play as citizen including those elections, and NASA makes it very easy for us to do that."

His colleague, Sunita Williams, said "It’s a very important duty that we have as citizens and looking forward to being able to vote from space, which is pretty cool."

The astronauts will make their choices via an interactive PDF that is password protected to ensure secrecy. Election officials in Texas are working with NASA to make it happen.

A spokesperson for the Harris County clerk told NBC this week, "Before sending the astronauts their ballot, it is transferred to a fillable document so that they can make their selections, save it, and send it back. A test ballot with a unique password is always sent first. Once they vote on their live ballot, it is returned, printed, and processed with other ballots."

The first American astronaut to vote from space was David Wolf in 1997, who was aboard Russia’s Mir space station at the time. Astronaut Kate Rubins voted from the International Space Station in 2020.

The two astronauts have been stuck at the ISS since June, when the Boeing Starliner that brought them there suffered serious problems midflight. They won’t be able to return to Earth until February, when they plan to return in a SpaceX capsule.
 

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two American astronauts stranded in space said Friday they plan to vote in the presidential election from space.
astronaut, voting, space, stranded
259
2024-47-13
Friday, 13 September 2024 09:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved