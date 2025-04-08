Judge Lifts WH Restrictions on AP as Lawsuit Proceeds

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered President Donald Trump’s White House to lift access restrictions imposed on The Associated Press over the news agency’s decision to continue to refer to the Gulf of Mexico in its coverage.

The order from U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, requires the White House to allow AP journalists to access the Oval Office, Air Force One and events held at the White House while the AP’s lawsuit moves forward.

The AP sued three senior Trump aides in February, alleging the restrictions were an attempt to coerce the press into using the administration’s preferred language. The lawsuit alleged the restrictions violated protections under the Constitution of free speech and due process, since the AP was unable to challenge the ban.

Lawyers for the Trump administration have argued that the AP does not have a right to what the White House has called “special access” to the president.