Illinois Enacts Assisted-Suicide Law

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed legislation allowing physician-assisted suicide for certain terminally ill patients, making Illinois the 12th state to enact such a law.

The measure, known as the End of Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act, or Deb's Law, lets doctors prescribe a lethal dose of drugs that eligible patients may self-administer.

Springfield's State Journal-Register reported that the law takes effect in September.

Under the statute, adults must have a terminal illness expected to result in death within six months, as confirmed by two physicians.

Patients must have the mental capacity to make medical decisions, be informed of all end-of-life care options, and submit both written and oral requests. Requests must be made by the patient and cannot be submitted by a surrogate or proxy.

In a statement released after signing the bill, Pritzker said he was moved by stories from residents facing terminal illness.

"I have been deeply impacted by the stories of Illinoisans or their loved ones that have suffered from a devastating terminal illness," Pritzker said. "Today, Illinois honors their strength and courage by enacting legislation that enables patients faced with debilitating terminal illnesses to make a decision, in consultation with a doctor, that helps them avoid unnecessary pain and suffering at the end of their lives."

Supporters said the law expands patient choice and autonomy.

"Terminally ill individuals living in Illinois will no longer have to agonize about spending their remaining days fearful of a painful death because the full range of end-of-life care options were not available in our state," said Khadine Bennett of the ACLU of Illinois.

Kevin Diaz of Compassion & Choices said the law reflects public support for medical aid in dying and described it as "patient-driven healthcare at all stages of life."

Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the agency will implement the law with "the highest ethical standards, transparency, and care."

Opposition to the measure came from religious groups, including the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, which issued a lengthy statement condemning the law.

"A dark day for Illinois," the diocese wrote. "With Governor Pritzker signing physician assisted suicide into law, Illinois has stepped onto a dangerous and heartbreaking path, one that replaces compassion with a lethal drug."

The diocese argued that the law fails to address gaps in palliative care, hospice access, and pain management. It also warned of coercion and cost-driven decisions.

"This law ignores the very real failures in access to quality care that drive vulnerable people to despair in the first place," the diocese said. "That is not compassion. It is abandonment."

The diocese also said the law conflicts with suicide prevention efforts.

"How can we urge teens and young adults not to choose death, while our own laws say that suicide can be a medical option?" the statement said.