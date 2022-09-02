×
Tags: asia | mushrooms | salmonella | health | recall

Importer's Dried Mushrooms Recalled in 15 States for Possible Salmonella

hand holding magnifying glass over words related to food poisoning

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 02 September 2022 05:25 PM EDT

Dried mushrooms imported by Tai Phat Wholesalers of Capitol Heights, Maryland, are being recalled in 15 states for possible contamination with salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration announced in a statement Aug. 30.

According to the announcement, the company’s dried mushrooms were supplied to specialty stores in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the nation each year.

Salmonella poisoning mainly results in diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which can begin from six hours to six days after exposure to the bacteria and can last up to a week, according to the agency.

Most people recover without treatment, but antibiotics may be used in severe cases, with the most serious infections requiring hospitalization, according to the agency.

The bacteria live in the intestines of people and animals and are usually contracted by eating food or drinking contaminated water, the agency said.

The more severe cases can lead to joint pain, called reactive arthritis, which could linger for months or years and be difficult to treat.

While the FDA is not reporting any illnesses from the dried mushrooms, salmonella was detected in some packages of Three Coins Dried Mushrooms by the Maryland Department of Health following routine testing.

The FDA identified four different packages and sizes for the recall, which include the following:

  • Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01051- Nam Meo Soi -S- 2.5 oz
  • Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01276- Nam Meo Soi -L- 10.5 oz
  • Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01052- Nam Meo Nguyen -S- 2.5 oz
  • Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01277- Nam Meo Nguyen -L- 10.5 oz

According to the company's website, Tai Phat Wholesalers is "an experienced and leading Asian food importer that focuses on working with grocery stores, restaurants and supermarkets" and has for more than 50 years, with a mission to "provide quality, safe and FDA-compliant food to [its] clients."

The company lists available products, including rice, flour and grains, desserts, vegetables, beverages, snacks, meat and seafood, and household items.

The FDA recommends people who purchased Three Coins Dried Mushrooms either return them to the store where they bought them for a refund or call the company directly at 1-703-538-8000.


