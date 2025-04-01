WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ashley hinson | tom cotton | firearms tax | nra

Rep. Hinson, Sen. Cotton Propose Bill to Ax Firearm Tax

By    |   Tuesday, 01 April 2025 03:04 PM EDT

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., are introducing a bill that would remove a tax on the purchase and transfer of firearms, Breitbart reported Tuesday.

The Repealing Illegal Freedom and Liberty Act would abolish a $200 tax on the purchase and transfer of firearms that was implemented under the 1934 National Firearms Act.

Cotton and Hinson first introduced the legislation last year.

Hinson said the bill violates the Second Amendment and called the law "antiquated," according to Breitbart.

"Law-abiding gun owners should not be forced to pay an unconstitutional firearm tax," Hinson said. "This bill will remove unnecessary financial barriers on lawful gun owners."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has acknowledged the tax was intended "to curtail, if not prohibit, transactions" of firearms, lawmakers said.

Cotton said the legislation "will remove the red tape that places an undue financial burden on would-be gun owners," according to Breitbart.

The National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation endorsed the legislation.

"This $200 punitive tax has only ever served as a financial barrier for law-abiding Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights," John Commerford, executive director of National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement, according to Breitbart.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., are introducing a bill that would remove a tax on the purchase and transfer of firearms, Breitbart reported Tuesday.
ashley hinson, tom cotton, firearms tax, nra
206
2025-04-01
Tuesday, 01 April 2025 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved