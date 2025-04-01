Rep. Hinson, Sen. Cotton Propose Bill to Ax Firearm Tax

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., are introducing a bill that would remove a tax on the purchase and transfer of firearms, Breitbart reported Tuesday.

The Repealing Illegal Freedom and Liberty Act would abolish a $200 tax on the purchase and transfer of firearms that was implemented under the 1934 National Firearms Act.

Cotton and Hinson first introduced the legislation last year.

Hinson said the bill violates the Second Amendment and called the law "antiquated," according to Breitbart.

"Law-abiding gun owners should not be forced to pay an unconstitutional firearm tax," Hinson said. "This bill will remove unnecessary financial barriers on lawful gun owners."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has acknowledged the tax was intended "to curtail, if not prohibit, transactions" of firearms, lawmakers said.

Cotton said the legislation "will remove the red tape that places an undue financial burden on would-be gun owners," according to Breitbart.

The National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation endorsed the legislation.

"This $200 punitive tax has only ever served as a financial barrier for law-abiding Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights," John Commerford, executive director of National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement, according to Breitbart.