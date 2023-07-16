Hutchinson Booed at Turning Point Action Conference

GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson was met with jeers, boos, and chants of "Trump" at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

According to The Hill, as Hutchinson walked onto the stage, boos and chants of "Trump" began bellowing out from the crowd.

"I am delighted to be here today to express my support for young people being engaged in the political arena and fighting for the conservative cause," Hutchinson began. Despite the 2024 hopeful's persistence to appease and quell the crowd, it wasn't enough to contain the rumblings of "Trump" pouring out from the seats.

But it was not all pushback. As soon as the former Arkansas governor began talking about biological men competing in women's sports, murmurs transformed into cheers.

Hutchinson formally announced his bid in April as a "non-Trump" candidate, at the time telling The Hill that "the last thing that we need is another Joe Biden-Donald Trump race in 2024."

In the TPAC straw poll, 85.7% chose Trump as their first choice. Hutchinson did not make the cut.