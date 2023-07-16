×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: asa hutchinson | trump | 2024 | turning point

Hutchinson Booed at Turning Point Action Conference

By    |   Sunday, 16 July 2023 09:44 PM EDT

GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson was met with jeers, boos, and chants of "Trump" at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

According to The Hill, as Hutchinson walked onto the stage, boos and chants of "Trump" began bellowing out from the crowd.

"I am delighted to be here today to express my support for young people being engaged in the political arena and fighting for the conservative cause," Hutchinson began. Despite the 2024 hopeful's persistence to appease and quell the crowd, it wasn't enough to contain the rumblings of "Trump" pouring out from the seats.

But it was not all pushback. As soon as the former Arkansas governor began talking about biological men competing in women's sports, murmurs transformed into cheers.

Hutchinson formally announced his bid in April as a "non-Trump" candidate, at the time telling The Hill that "the last thing that we need is another Joe Biden-Donald Trump race in 2024." 

In the TPAC straw poll,  85.7% chose Trump as their first choice. Hutchinson did not make the cut.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson was met with jeers, boos, and chants of "Trump" at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.
asa hutchinson, trump, 2024, turning point
179
2023-44-16
Sunday, 16 July 2023 09:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved